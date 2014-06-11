Official Blog
From kickoff to the final goal, Google is your guide to the beautiful game
June 11, 2014
From the last minute U.S. goal against Algeria in ‘10 to the headbutt watched ‘round the world in ‘06, every four years the beautiful game captures the imagination of billions of people. This year, wherever you are, Google is bringing you closer to the action than ever before.
Don’t miss a minute
For the first time, a simple search for [
world cup
] or [
world cup usa
] will give you team lineups before the match, live scores, and even up to the minute information about goals and player stats.
You can also stay updated on your favorite teams with Google Now—you don’t even have to search. Learn more on
Inside Search
.
What does the world want to know during the tournament?
Google Trends
is your real-time guide to the players, teams and moments that are capturing the world’s attention. At
google.com/worldcup
you can explore these moments throughout the tournament, whether it’s insight on how a country is feeling ahead of a big match, or where fans stand on a controversial game-winning call.
Take in the stadiums and streets with Street View
With
Street View in Google Maps
, you can explore the sights and culture of this year’s tournament, from the
12 stadiums
to the iconic
painted streets
, one of Brazil’s tournament traditions.
Rua Professor Eurico Rabelo - Maracanã, RJ
As the world unites under a common love for a single sport, there's sure to be a lot of action. From dramatic tumbles to magisterial strikes, and from contested headers to flops and flags, we'll be there to help you discover and connect with the moments that matter most.
Posted by Emily Moxley, Product Manager
Google
